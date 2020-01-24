Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will announce sales of $49.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.27 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $60.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $209.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.71 million to $210.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $202.46 million, with estimates ranging from $180.31 million to $215.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $50.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DSX shares. ValuEngine raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $260.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,067,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 87,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Diana Shipping by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,259,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diana Shipping by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Diana Shipping by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 61,275 shares during the period. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

