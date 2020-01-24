Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will post $2.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.61 billion and the lowest is $2.51 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $8.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Dicks Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKS. Barclays upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,465 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 157,790 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $31.27 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

