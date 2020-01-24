Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DMRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

In related news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,545.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,185.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,391 shares of company stock worth $905,545. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Digimarc by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 1,710.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 29.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMRC stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. Digimarc has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. On average, analysts predict that Digimarc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

