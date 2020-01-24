Digital Fantasy Sports Hits Market Capitalization of $139,196.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.58 or 0.05516223 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026780 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00127764 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00034020 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.