Digital Money Bits Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (DMB)

Digital Money Bits (CURRENCY:DMB) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Digital Money Bits has a market cap of $17,997.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Digital Money Bits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digital Money Bits has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Money Bits coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Money Bits alerts:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000613 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Digital Money Bits Coin Profile

Digital Money Bits (CRYPTO:DMB) is a coin. Digital Money Bits’ total supply is 116,173,958 coins and its circulating supply is 106,173,958 coins. Digital Money Bits’ official Twitter account is @DMBCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Money Bits’ official website is dmb-currency.com.

Digital Money Bits Coin Trading

Digital Money Bits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Money Bits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Money Bits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Money Bits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Money Bits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Money Bits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.