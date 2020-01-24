DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $800.28 Million

Brokerages predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) will announce $800.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $781.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $831.17 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH posted sales of $778.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, December 9th. William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $162.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,808 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 32,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 36,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $127.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.27. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $102.82 and a 52 week high of $136.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 127.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

