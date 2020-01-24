Digitex Futures (DGTX) Hits Market Cap of $28.26 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $28.26 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.35 or 0.03095261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201572 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00123885 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,900,497 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.