Digix Gold Token Price Hits $50.18 on Major Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for approximately $50.18 or 0.00590072 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and $184,329.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.94 or 0.03197639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00202328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00124555 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,048 tokens. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.