Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Odeon Capital Group

Stock analysts at Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Dillard’s stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.66. 5,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,052. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $47.95 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 29.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 836.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 142,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 42.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2,266.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 39,617 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

