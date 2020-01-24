DIMCOIN (DIM) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, DIMCOIN has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DIMCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, HitBTC, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. DIMCOIN has a market capitalization of $69,861.00 and $36.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIMCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.03128636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00202210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00124218 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Profile

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, Cryptopia, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIMCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.