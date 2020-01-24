Dimecoin (DIME) 24 Hour Volume Tops $198.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $793,409.00 and approximately $198.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007816 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005587 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

