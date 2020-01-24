Discover Financial Services’ (DFS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $101.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $8.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,514,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,059. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $64.86 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

