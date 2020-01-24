Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to Underperform

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.94.

NYSE:DFS opened at $85.85 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $64.86 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

