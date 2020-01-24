Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post $2.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $11.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $12.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFS. ValuEngine cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after buying an additional 887,296 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,810,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,483,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,291,000 after buying an additional 447,827 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,433,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,266,000 after buying an additional 160,111 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,608,000 after buying an additional 108,736 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $64.86 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

