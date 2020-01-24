Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $97.00. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DFS. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $8.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.65. 4,514,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.81. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $64.86 and a 12 month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 3,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

