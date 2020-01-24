Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $8.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.74. 8,231,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,059. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $64.86 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after buying an additional 887,296 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,810,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,483,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,291,000 after buying an additional 447,827 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,433,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,266,000 after buying an additional 160,111 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,608,000 after buying an additional 108,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

