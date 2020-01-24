Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,016 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

DFS stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $64.86 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

