DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.70. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Cfra raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.33. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $63,152.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

