DMarket (DMT) Price Up 7.6% This Week

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. DMarket has a market capitalization of $13.21 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002788 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Bittrex and Tidex. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.92 or 0.03086842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00200747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

