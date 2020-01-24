DogeCash Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, DogeCash has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. DogeCash has a market cap of $28,605.00 and $20.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00079832 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000234 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000999 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001058 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

