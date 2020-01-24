Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) to report $7.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.19 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $6.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $27.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.71 billion to $27.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.65 billion to $30.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

DG stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $166.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,405,000 after buying an additional 1,320,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after buying an additional 762,969 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Dollar General by 468.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,320,000 after buying an additional 722,328 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,716,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

