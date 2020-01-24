DomRaider (DRT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. One DomRaider token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Stocks.Exchange and YoBit. DomRaider has a market cap of $640,710.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DomRaider alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.55 or 0.03243615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00200010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123727 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DomRaider

DomRaider’s launch date was August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DomRaider Token Trading

DomRaider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.