DopeCoin (DOPE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $227,729.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $227,729.00 and $3,009.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00648667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007848 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031922 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com.

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.