Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post $240.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.88 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $226.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $934.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $930.33 million to $941.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $980.95 million, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $989.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,432,000 after buying an additional 215,664 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,941,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,836,000 after buying an additional 231,829 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 41.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,468,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,785,000 after buying an additional 430,284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 137.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,131,000 after buying an additional 772,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,562,000 after buying an additional 95,591 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

