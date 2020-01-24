DraftCoin Market Capitalization Hits $36,257.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $36,257.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

