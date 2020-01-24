Dragonchain (DRGN) Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN, IDEX and Allcoin. Dragonchain has a market cap of $8.90 million and $31,247.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.69 or 0.03155150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00202655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029522 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00125141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Tidex, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

