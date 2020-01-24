Dream Hard Aa T Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:DRA)

Dream Hard Aa T (TSE:DRA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Dream Hard Aa T (TSE:DRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.57 million for the quarter.

