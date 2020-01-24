Dropil (DROP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.54 Million

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Dropil has a total market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $172,270.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dropil has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dropil token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dropil alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028925 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006424 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003880 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00027407 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000717 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dropil Profile

DROP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,761,308,638 tokens. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dropil Token Trading

Dropil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dropil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dropil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.