DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $309,880.00 and approximately $80.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022355 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00025198 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005802 BTC.

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

