Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.45. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

