Dwight Steffensen Sells 732 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Dwight Steffensen sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.17, for a total transaction of $106,996.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,498.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.80. 85,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,537. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.09. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 599.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,523,000 after purchasing an additional 315,172 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $12,932,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 23.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 441.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 83,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 112.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 68,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.43.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

