DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €34.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.21 ($40.94).

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

Shares of DWS opened at €32.72 ($38.05) on Friday. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12 month low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a 12 month high of €34.18 ($39.74). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €31.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 15.96.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.