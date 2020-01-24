Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to announce sales of $33.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.82 million and the lowest is $32.46 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $31.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $128.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $130.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $131.37 million, with estimates ranging from $129.12 million to $133.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLNG shares. B. Riley set a $2.30 target price on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dynagas LNG Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 15.16.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

