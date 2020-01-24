Dynamic Hits Market Capitalization of $566,729.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $566,729.00 and $4,586.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,427.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.01906099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.01 or 0.03797377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00643960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00723207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00102035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010783 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028955 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00584860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,877,442 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

