e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.0671

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0671 or 0.00000805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $16.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00640818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007954 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00032087 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,935,561 coins and its circulating supply is 17,113,170 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

