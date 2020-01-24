e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $250,912.00 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $250,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Tarang Amin sold 17,702 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $283,232.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Tarang Amin sold 61,763 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $1,088,881.69.

On Thursday, November 7th, Tarang Amin sold 41,490 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $807,395.40.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 407,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $749.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.50, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.29. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.07 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.73%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.