Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.16 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will post $86.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.82 million and the highest is $87.20 million. Eastgroup Properties reported sales of $77.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full-year sales of $331.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $329.66 million to $333.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $366.30 million, with estimates ranging from $347.19 million to $380.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.65). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

NYSE:EGP opened at $137.55 on Friday. Eastgroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $97.68 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

In related news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,270,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

