Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.47. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $86.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,906,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,764,000 after acquiring an additional 48,727 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 793,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 767,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,699,000 after acquiring an additional 165,756 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 565,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

