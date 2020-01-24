Echo Global Logistics’ (ECHO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ECHO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.89.

ECHO opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $620.68 million, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.10 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. Eagle Asset Management bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth about $11,402,000. Mohican Financial Management bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,406,000. Fenimore Asset Management boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management now owns 345,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 130,850 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors now owns 604,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 138,135 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields now owns 15,520,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

