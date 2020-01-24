EchoLink Price Hits $0.0013 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Huobi, Hotbit and HitBTC. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $652,199.00 and approximately $30,150.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00037290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.38 or 0.05514240 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026670 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00128706 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00034011 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002414 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, Hotbit and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

