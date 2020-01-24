Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ecolab by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,913,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,787,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 14,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 116,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 33,088 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.98. The company had a trading volume of 50,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,005. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.18 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.