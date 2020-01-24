Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 2.6% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.10% of Ecolab worth $53,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ecolab by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,628,000 after purchasing an additional 150,379 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 392.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 167,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ecolab by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,155,000 after purchasing an additional 121,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Shares of ECL opened at $198.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.02 and a 200-day moving average of $194.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.18 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.