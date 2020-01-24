Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) to report $5.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.92 billion and the highest is $5.53 billion. Ecopetrol posted sales of $6.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full-year sales of $21.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.04 billion to $21.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.87 billion to $23.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ecopetrol.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EC shares. Citigroup lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Shares of EC opened at $19.62 on Friday. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 46.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 56.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 112.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 280.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

