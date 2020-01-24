Eden (EDN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.10 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Eden has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Eden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. Eden has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.21 or 0.03301600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00204177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029777 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

