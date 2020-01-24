Edgeless (EDG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $802.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, ABCC and Liqui. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $802.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.03 or 0.03141837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00202499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029471 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00124250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless’ launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Liqui, Tidex, ABCC, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

