Edmp Inc. Sells 3,369 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Edmp Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.3% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $319.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.97 and its 200-day moving average is $242.93. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.74 and a 12 month high of $319.99. The firm has a market cap of $1,398.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. DZ Bank lowered shares of Apple to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from to in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.87.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

