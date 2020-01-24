EDRCoin (EDRC) Hits Market Cap of $49,935.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, EDRCoin has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $49,935.00 and $13.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash.

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

