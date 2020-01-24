Edward B. Sylvester Sells 5,000 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $330,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.18. 5,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,229. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.98. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.18.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 39.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

WABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

