eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Raised to $145.00 at Credit Suisse Group

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EHTH. ValuEngine cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on eHealth to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $90.00 price objective on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price objective on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $26.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,202. eHealth has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $112.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.51 and a beta of 1.16.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.74 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 2,002.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

