EI Group PLC (LON:EIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

EI Group PLC (LON:EIG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 235 ($3.09).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EIG shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EI Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EI Group in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of EIG stock opened at GBX 284.60 ($3.74) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 283.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 277.30. EI Group has a 52 week low of GBX 192.20 ($2.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 289 ($3.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83.

About EI Group

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

